Bruno Mars Celebrated His Birthday By 'Hiring' Ed Sheeran

How did Bruno Mars celebrate turning 33 on Monday?
With a special birthday serenade from Ed Sheeran, of course.
Video that the “Finesse” singer shared online showed him eating cake backstage at his “24K Magic Tour” stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena ― as Sheeran sang “Happy Birthday” to him:
When Sheeran finished his reworked rendition, Mars playfully ordered him to do it “again.” Sheeran, who in August hinted at an upcoming musical project with Mars, obliged.
“You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday,” Mars lightheartedly captioned the clip.
Mars’ fans on Twitter also wished him well on his special day:
As did some of his celebrity fans: