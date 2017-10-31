ENTERTAINMENT
Bryan Cranston Tells People Who Want Donald Trump To Fail: ‘F**k You’

"Why would you want that? So you can be right?"

Actor Bryan Cranston has issued a harsh message for people who want President Donald Trump to fail.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Breaking Bad” star admitted that Trump was “not the person who I wanted” in the White House.

Indeed, Cranston vowed before the 2016 presidential election to move to Canada should Trump win. (He didn’t end up making the move north, however.)

“That being said, he is the president. If he fails, the country is in jeopardy,” Cranston said in the piece published online Monday.

“It would be egotistical for anyone to say, “I hope he fails,’” he added. “To that person I would say, fuck you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

Cranston explained that he “honestly” wants Trump to succeed and would support anyone ― Democrat or Republican ― who has a good idea to move America forward.

“We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is political football, and someone with a different opinion is the enemy,” he added.

