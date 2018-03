In the run-up to Christmas, Bryan Cranston is going to make sure James Corden behaves.

The Emmy Award-winning actor sent Corden an Elf on the Shelf version of himself for a spoof segment on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

The creepy Cranston-themed toy wasn’t a welcome addition to Corden’s office, however, as it hectored him into living a more honest life. The elf eventually forced Corden into taking drastic measures, with a somewhat unsettling ending.