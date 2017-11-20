People Are Freaking Out Over K-Pop Band BTS' Performance At The AMAs

Congratulations @BTS_twt from European ARMY on debuting in the U.S.! 🇪🇺☺️🇺🇸— BTS Europe (@BTS__Europe) November 20, 2017
If you didn’t know about K-pop sensation BTS before, you do now.
The boy band performed their hit song “DNA” at the American Music Awards on Sunday and completely brought down the house. They were so good, in fact, that the group ended up receiving a standing ovation from the audience along with a whole lot of love from adoring fans.
Like Ansel Elgort.
While BTS has enjoyed a great deal of success and a loyal following overseas for some time, their AMA performance marked the band’s U.S. television debut. With their on-point dance moves, impeccable style and high energy, the group did not disappoint.
The performance drew an outpouring of support on social media. Some claimed to become new fans right after the performance.
Others couldn’t stop talking about how much the K-pop group S L A Y E D.
And Jared Leto couldn’t even hide his love for the group.
It’s been a huge year for BTS. The group made history earlier this year by earning the highest spot ever on the Billboard Hot 100 for a K-pop group. They also made Time’s list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet for their dedicated fan base called the “BTS Army.”
Their success has come with some challenges. The group beat out big names like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back in May to snag the Top Social Artist award at this year’s Billboard Awards. But some music fans weren’t so happy with their win and targeted the group with racist comments on Twitter.
But considering the buzz around their Sunday performance, it looks like BTS is well on their way to world domination.
