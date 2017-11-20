People Are Freaking Out Over K-Pop Band BTS' Performance At The AMAs

Congratulations @BTS_twt from European ARMY on debuting in the U.S.! 🇪🇺☺️🇺🇸 BTS 'DNA' American Music Awards / #AMAs 1/2 #BTS #ARMY #BTSARMY #BTSxAMAs #ARMYxAMAs pic.twitter.com/c2BbW6lMk7

If you didn’t know about K-pop sensation BTS before, you do now.

The boy band performed their hit song “DNA” at the American Music Awards on Sunday and completely brought down the house. They were so good, in fact, that the group ended up receiving a standing ovation from the audience along with a whole lot of love from adoring fans.

Like Ansel Elgort.

look at how Ansel Elgort looks while filming BTS’s performance 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o5a4eiHseW — 🐯 TAEHYUNG 🐯 (@addictaedtoyou) November 20, 2017

While BTS has enjoyed a great deal of success and a loyal following overseas for some time, their AMA performance marked the band’s U.S. television debut. With their on-point dance moves, impeccable style and high energy, the group did not disappoint.

The performance drew an outpouring of support on social media. Some claimed to become new fans right after the performance.

I never had any K-POP act on my playlist EVER, but seeing @BTS_twt performance tonight at the #AMAs may just have changed it entirely. THAT was *genuinely* fantastic, you boys. I'm hooked. Color me A NEW FAN of yours @bts_bighit. #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/FjbFIyYs7I — Adam MS (@Muh_Sadam) November 20, 2017

#BTSxAMAs this was my very first time listening to bts and I'm happy to say bts you have a new fan! — Lilythefangirlirl (@LilytheFangirlz) November 20, 2017

Others couldn’t stop talking about how much the K-pop group S L A Y E D.

Ayeee @lelepons and I are obsessed with @BTS_twt !!!! their performance was crazyyyyy 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZbIjg3XoNL — Hannah Stocking (@HannahStocking) November 20, 2017

And Jared Leto couldn’t even hide his love for the group.

It’s been a huge year for BTS. The group made history earlier this year by earning the highest spot ever on the Billboard Hot 100 for a K-pop group. They also made Time’s list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet for their dedicated fan base called the “BTS Army.”

Their success has come with some challenges. The group beat out big names like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back in May to snag the Top Social Artist award at this year’s Billboard Awards. But some music fans weren’t so happy with their win and targeted the group with racist comments on Twitter.