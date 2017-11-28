Could There BE A Better Way For K-Pop Band BTS To Learn English?

Oh. My. God.

During BTS’ much-awaited appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which aired Monday, band member RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, revealed that he learned English the best way ever ― by watching TV show “Friends.”

The BTS leader told host Ellen DeGeneres that his mother had bought him DVDs of all the “Friends” seasons. He watched them first with Korean subtitles before switching to English ones. And eventually, RM didn’t need subtitles at all.

“When I was 15 or 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch ‘Friends,’” RM said. “I thought I was a victim at that time, but now I’m the lucky one.”

DeGeneres even ended up gifting the group, who performed their song “Mic Drop,” a bunch of “Friends” swag.