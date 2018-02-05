BTS Just Became The First K-Pop Band To Go Gold

The boys of BTS can add yet another achievement to their growing list of accolades.

It looks like the band’s “Mic Drop” remix with Steve Aoki, featuring rapper Desiigner, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The rapper revealed the news in a tweet on Saturday, though the song does not yet appear on the RIAA website. A rep for BTS did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

“Mic Drop” has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks, peaking at No. 28.

The group is the first K-pop band to attain the distinction.

After Desiigner dropped the news, the band’s fiercely loyal fans, known as the BTS Army, created the hashtag #MicDropWentGold to celebrate the group’s new win.

Even the U.S. Embassy in Seoul got in on the excitement.

.@BTS_twt sets another record in K-pop history, becoming the first Korean group to have a song certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America @RIAA. Congrats! https://t.co/ktYRnN6bAg pic.twitter.com/5NTAgoC8qX — U.S. Embassy Seoul (@USEmbassySeoul) February 5, 2018

🎤Wow. I've covered music for a long time. Never did I think I'd see the day when a Korean group went GOLD. Congrats to @BTS_twt on this momentous achievement! Mark my words. It won't be their last. Grammys: Are you ready for them? #MicDropWentGold #AsianRepresentation @steveaoki pic.twitter.com/5OsVpaazGW — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) February 4, 2018

#MICDropWentGold

It’s not a coincidence how Micdrop went gold right on Yoongi Day. He dropped so many mics that the mic is turning gold on it own to prevent from being broken. Now It’s a fact that everything Suga touches turn gold.#BTSARMY #BestFanArmy@BTS_twt #iHeartAwards — ‼️[VOTE] BTS ARMY‼️#SuperStarBTS Game Is OUT now🌎 (@BTSARMYNA) February 4, 2018

According to the RIAA, a song is eligible for gold certification after it surpasses 500,000 units in sales. While each permanent digital download counts as its own unit, 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams are regarded as a single unit by RIAA standards.