A Mexican talk show host felt the heat after he implied that the K-pop band BTS “looked” gay in a recent broadcast.

On the May 27 episode of “Farandula 40,” host Horacio Villalobos joked about BTS’s appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where the band performed their latest single, “Fake Love,” and hung out with the likes of Taylor Swift.

“They look like they’re onstage at Cabaretito,” Villalobos said, referring to a Mexico City gay bar, according to translations by HuffPost.

Watch a short clip of Villalobos’ remarks (in Spanish) below.

Later, he said the seven band members resembled “an LGBT group lost in Cancún,” and were, “like a group of my female friends who drive trucks.”

Needless to say, the comments quickly prompted a backlash on social media.

Farándula 40 has been of ugly shit for their non-filtered ‘criticism’ but the truth is that they are just middle aged dudes that think they’re the shit, one of the main MCs Horacio Villalobos has never owned to being gay despite a lot of rumors but he’s got guts to say BTS are. — alo🥀 (@namtaegicult) May 27, 2018

HORACIO VILLALOBOS: He thinks after all the things he said towards BTS that we will forgive him but that’s soo wrong. He’s an idiot and he just jealous because BTS achieved greater goals than him at such a young age. Honestly , Villalobos looks gay himself . — its.vickkyy (@IVickkyy) June 3, 2018

@Farandula40 the audacity that you had to comment on BTS fashion in a very xenophobic and disgusting way is absurd to me. What you said is very offensive and in no right did you have to talk about them "being gay" solely because they dressed themselves nicely for the award show — Marsha (@diaz_marsha) May 28, 2018

A day after the episode aired, Villalobos published an apology ― written in English ― on his official Facebook page.

The BTS guys ― known as Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin ― seem to be focused on things bigger than criticism of their fashion choices.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in May, V said the group’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards was “a dream come true.”