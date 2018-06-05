A Mexican talk show host felt the heat after he implied that the K-pop band BTS “looked” gay in a recent broadcast.
On the May 27 episode of “Farandula 40,” host Horacio Villalobos joked about BTS’s appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where the band performed their latest single, “Fake Love,” and hung out with the likes of Taylor Swift.
“They look like they’re onstage at Cabaretito,” Villalobos said, referring to a Mexico City gay bar, according to translations by HuffPost.
Watch a short clip of Villalobos’ remarks (in Spanish) below.
Later, he said the seven band members resembled “an LGBT group lost in Cancún,” and were, “like a group of my female friends who drive trucks.”
Needless to say, the comments quickly prompted a backlash on social media.
A day after the episode aired, Villalobos published an apology ― written in English ― on his official Facebook page.
The BTS guys ― known as Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin ― seem to be focused on things bigger than criticism of their fashion choices.
Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in May, V said the group’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards was “a dream come true.”
BTS made history last month as the first K-pop band to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart with their new album, “Love Yourself: Tear.”
H/T NextShark