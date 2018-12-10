K-Pop Band BTS Wins Time Reader's Poll For Person Of The Year

For the past year, K-pop band BTS has experienced a meteoric rise, and they clearly haven’t lost any steam.

The band won Time’s online reader’s poll for Person Of The Year, surpassing former first lady Michelle Obama, tennis star Serena Williams, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other major figures.

BTS nabbed 9 percent of the poll, narrowly beating out Planet Earth by 0.12 percent for first place. The Thai Cave Divers, who rescued a trapped soccer team of 12 boys and their coach, received 7 percent of the vote, putting them in third place.

ASSOCIATED PRESS BTS was recently nominated for a Grammy.

According to Time, a group of editors will ultimately select the Person of the Year, but the poll gives a glimpse into the person or group of people readers feel should bring home the title. “The Silence Breakers,” which the outlet defined as “the individuals who set off a national reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment,” were named the 2017 Person of the Year.

Last year, BTS made Time’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet” list for the band’s popularity across social media platforms. The group has a fiercely loyal fanbase, known as the BTS Army, that “could give the Beyhive a run for its money,” the outlet wrote.