Bud Light, Big Corn Get Into Weirdest Twitter Feud Ever Over Super Bowl Ad

Brewer feuds with corn growers after commercial knocking corn syrup.

This year’s Super Bowl ads largely ducked controversy ― with perhaps one unexpected exception.

A series of Bud Light ads slammed rival brewers for using corn syrup:  

MillerCoors spokesman Pete Marino fired off a tweet defending the brews, and noted that Bud Light’s parent company uses high-fructose corn syrup in some of its other products: 

The National Corn Growers Association, an industry group financed by corn growers, was downright offended:

Bud Light’s parent company quickly tried to make amends. 

“Anheuser-Busch fully supports corn growers and will continue to invest in the corn industry,” a spokesman told the Wall Street Journal. “Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercials are only meant to point out a key difference in Bud Light from some other light beers. This effort is to provide consumers transparency and elevate the beer category.”

But observers on Twitter had a much different ― and often far funnier ― reaction to the kerfuffle: 

 

 

 

