Bud Light, Big Corn Get Into Weirdest Twitter Feud Ever Over Super Bowl Ad

This year’s Super Bowl ads largely ducked controversy ― with perhaps one unexpected exception.

A series of Bud Light ads slammed rival brewers for using corn syrup:

To be clear, Bud Light is not brewed with corn syrup, and Miller Lite and Coors Light are. pic.twitter.com/x6tWqdSRXN — Bud Light (@budlight) February 3, 2019

MillerCoors spokesman Pete Marino fired off a tweet defending the brews, and noted that Bud Light’s parent company uses high-fructose corn syrup in some of its other products:

Bud Light uses rice to aid fermentation. We use corn syrup. Interestingly, none of our products use High Fructose Corn Syrup, yet several of ABI’s do. Things that make you go hmmmmm https://t.co/Y2Na2mbErZ — pjmarino2 (@pjmarino2) February 4, 2019

The National Corn Growers Association, an industry group financed by corn growers, was downright offended:

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

Bud Light’s parent company quickly tried to make amends.

“Anheuser-Busch fully supports corn growers and will continue to invest in the corn industry,” a spokesman told the Wall Street Journal. “Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercials are only meant to point out a key difference in Bud Light from some other light beers. This effort is to provide consumers transparency and elevate the beer category.”

But observers on Twitter had a much different ― and often far funnier ― reaction to the kerfuffle:

W E W O U L D L O V E T O D I S C U S S W I T H Y O U T H E M A N Y B E N E F I T S O F C O R N https://t.co/kNmq8h2awI — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) February 4, 2019

I wasn’t expecting a response so quickly; I guess corn farmers always have an ear to the ground. — Biggest Taco. (@BiggestTaco) February 4, 2019

Maybe they were stalk -ing @budlight — Redistributing Opportunity is Democratic (@WordCatcher) February 4, 2019

🗣 Hello! Would you like to change religions? I have a free book written ABOUT CORN! https://t.co/M4KETW8kha — Christina Gregg (@christina_gregg) February 4, 2019

“We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn” is the last thing you hear before you die https://t.co/jguv0MrdQ4 — Dad (@fivefifths) February 4, 2019

Thanks @budlight for alienating about 90% of your agricultural customers who formerly bought Bud Light. I will be buying all Coors Light and Miller Lite from now on. #WeGrowCorn — Dan Lienemann (@zapman62) February 4, 2019

Absolutely the best drama of this night my god give me more on corn vs. beer https://t.co/VpTTjUomkM — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) February 4, 2019

who are the light beer drinkers who care deeply about the presence or absence of corn syrup in their light beers — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) February 4, 2019

Three terrible beers arguing whether they use a terrible sweetener. — Jim Stogdill 🙊 (@jstogdill) February 4, 2019

I’d like to see the Venn diagram of Bud Light consumers and people who care about corn syrup — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 4, 2019

We WOuLD lOVe tO DIscUsS WitH YOu tHe MAny BenEFIts Of cORn! pic.twitter.com/u2UoXExLlV — Don Macfarlane (@RevmodDon) February 4, 2019

This tweet is creepier than children of the candy corn — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) February 4, 2019

"He Who Walks Behind the Rows wants you too, Bud light! He wants you too!" https://t.co/Fnxln0WASE — Danuary (@YoDannyGuts) February 4, 2019

Extremely here for the upcoming war between Budweiser and Big Corn https://t.co/ksLkvMpYZn — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) February 4, 2019

Best thing about this game is Bud Light deciding to just go savage on corn — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 4, 2019

Yea the Patriots may have won but do they know that Bud Light isn't made with corn syrup — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) February 4, 2019