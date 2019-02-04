Bud Light, Big Corn Get Into Weirdest Twitter Feud Ever Over Super Bowl Ad

This year’s Super Bowl ads largely ducked controversy ― with perhaps one unexpected exception.
A series of Bud Light ads slammed rival brewers for using corn syrup:
MillerCoors spokesman Pete Marino fired off a tweet defending the brews, and noted that Bud Light’s parent company uses high-fructose corn syrup in some of its other products:
The National Corn Growers Association, an industry group financed by corn growers, was downright offended:
Bud Light’s parent company quickly tried to make amends.
“Anheuser-Busch fully supports corn growers and will continue to invest in the corn industry,” a spokesman told the Wall Street Journal. “Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercials are only meant to point out a key difference in Bud Light from some other light beers. This effort is to provide consumers transparency and elevate the beer category.”
But observers on Twitter had a much different ― and often far funnier ― reaction to the kerfuffle: