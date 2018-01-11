UN Women, Contributor
UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women

Building peace while empowering women on Indonesia's Java Island

01/11/2018 02:44 pm ET

Cross-posted by UN Women

Photo: UN Women/Roni Bintang
The peace declaration is made at Nglinggi village on 01 November 2017.

In Klaten, Central Java, a group of 20 women from this farming community gathered and pledged before their neighbors and friends: "We, Indonesian women, are determined to live in love and peace with all elements of society regardless of one's ethnicity, religion, and faith."

With this pledge on 1 November, and the signing of a peaceful village inscription by the Regent of Klaten, Nglinggi became the first community in Indonesia to be declared a model Kampung Damai, or "peace village."

The Wahid Foundation, an NGO, is working to create peaceful communities is 30 multi-religious villages of Java. The project, w hich facilitates group discussions within the community on what it takes to become a peaceful village and encourages resolutions of conflicts that arise is funded by UN Women.

Community members start by making peace within the family, then agree on guidelines for the community: People of various faiths should cooperate to solve problems and set community policies; neighbors should jointly maintain the community such as by cleaning and fixing common buildings; and women must be economically and socially empowered.

Read the full story on UN Women's regional website for Asia and the Pacific.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Building peace while empowering women on Indonesia's Java Island

CONVERSATIONS