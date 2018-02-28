Whether you’re planning a bohemian wedding or a modern-meets-rustic reception, stocking up on all of the wedding decor you’ll need for your big day isn’t exactly easy on your wallet or your stress levels.

Fortunately, we live in a world where two-day shipping exists. It’s no surprise many couples choose to order many of the basic essentials for their wedding and reception in bulk from everyday retailers like Amazon.

To take a load off, we’ve pulled together an exhaustive list of 56 wedding decor essentials you can get in bulk on Amazon. Take a look below at our favorites, and consider this one less thing on your wedding to-do list:

1 Votive candle holders Amazon Get them here

2 Mini chalkboards Amazon Get them here

3 Paper pom poms Amazon Get them here

4 Air plants Amazon Get them here

5 Hanging terrariums Amazon Get them here

6 Icicle curtain lights Amazon Get them here

7 Wedding table numbers Amazon Get them here

8 Votive candles Amazon Get them here

9 Faux eucalyptus branches Amazon Get them here

10 Upscale disposable plates Amazon Get them here

11 Wedding arch Amazon Get it here

12 Mirror center pieces Amazon Get them here

13 Wooden card holders Amazon Get them here

14 Mason jars Amazon Get them here

15 Succulents Amazon Get them here

16 Flameless tea light candles Amazon Get them here

17 Champagne bottle bubble wands Amazon Get them here

18 Picture frames Amazon Get them here

19 Plastic champagne glasses Amazon Get them here

20 Faux table top ring decorations Amazon Get them here

21 Sheer drawstring pouches Amazon Get them here

22 Confetti balloons Amazon Get them here

23 Bubble wands Amazon Get them here

24 Food serving stands Amazon Get them here

25 Bud vases Amazon Get them here

26 Mini cork jars Amazon Get them here

27 Faux ivy Amazon Get it here

28 Key wedding favors Amazon Get them here

29 Garlands Amazon Get them here

30 Silk rose petals Amazon Get them here

31 Upscale plastic cutlery Amazon Get it here

32 Pearl strands Amazon Get them here

33 Birch twig bundles Amazon Get them here

34 Napkins Amazon Get them here

35 Crystal tea light centerpieces Amazon Get them here

36 Tablecloths Amazon Get them here

37 Various sized cylindrical vases Amazon Get them here

38 Sparkle branch decorations Amazon Get them here

39 Floating candles Amazon Get them here

40 Rustic candy boxes Amazon Get them here

41 White paper lanterns Amazon Get them here

42 Faux pine leaves Amazon Get them here

43 Mini tabletop lanterns Amazon Get them here

44 Jute Amazon Get it here

45 Faux vines Amazon Get them here

46 Crystal bead strands Amazon Get them here

47 Flameless taper candles Amazon Get them here

48 Wood log sticks Amazon Get them here

49 Tabletop tea light cages Amazon Get them here

50 Rhinestone ribbon Amazon Get it here

51 Birch poles Amazon Get them here

52 Burlap DIY banners Amazon Get them here

53 Taper candles Amazon Get them here

54 Striped candy boxes Amazon Get them here

55 Clear plastic easels Amazon Get them here

56 Wedding ribbon wands Amazon Get them here