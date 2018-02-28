HUFFPOST FINDS
02/28/2018 02:43 pm ET

Here's The Best Bulk Wedding Decor You Can Get On Amazon

Prepare to become BFFs with your mail courier 📦
By Brittany Nims
Gartmanart via Getty Images

Whether you’re planning a bohemian wedding or a modern-meets-rustic reception, stocking up on all of the wedding decor you’ll need for your big day isn’t exactly easy on your wallet or your stress levels.

Fortunately, we live in a world where two-day shipping exists. It’s no surprise many couples choose to order many of the basic essentials for their wedding and reception in bulk from everyday retailers like Amazon. 

To take a load off, we’ve pulled together an exhaustive list of 56 wedding decor essentials you can get in bulk on Amazon. Take a look below at our favorites, and consider this one less thing on your wedding to-do list: 

  • 1 Votive candle holders
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 2 Mini chalkboards
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 3 Paper pom poms
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 4 Air plants
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 5 Hanging terrariums
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 6 Icicle curtain lights
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 7 Wedding table numbers
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 8 Votive candles
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 9 Faux eucalyptus branches
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 10 Upscale disposable plates
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 11 Wedding arch
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 12 Mirror center pieces
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 13 Wooden card holders
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 14 Mason jars
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 15 Succulents
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 16 Flameless tea light candles
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 17 Champagne bottle bubble wands
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 18 Picture frames
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 19 Plastic champagne glasses
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 20 Faux table top ring decorations
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 21 Sheer drawstring pouches
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 22 Confetti balloons
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 23 Bubble wands
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 24 Food serving stands
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 25 Bud vases
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 26 Mini cork jars
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 27 Faux ivy
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 28 Key wedding favors
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 29 Garlands
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 30 Silk rose petals
    Amazon
    Get them here.

