Bulletproof coffee is a high-fat coffee that’s been blended with butter and oil, and followers of the Bulletproof diet claim it’s good for you. Bulletproof fans believe that the butter’s high fat content will slow the time it takes for your body to metabolize the coffee’s caffeine, meaning there’s less of a crash at the end of the day.

Dave Asprey, CEO of Bulletproof Coffee, brought this drink to us from Tibet. Asprey claims that when he first tried Bulletproof Coffee it had serious positive effects on his health. “I felt a mental clarity come on. Everything just felt easier,” Asprey told Business Insider.

But not everyone agrees with Asprey’s health claims. The high saturated fat content is what most concerns the skeptics.

Asprey spent many years perfecting his recipe, and his current coffees contain coffee, grass-fed butter, and a proprietary “Brain Octane” oil derived from coconuts.