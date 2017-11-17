Burmese Americans Raise Awareness about Issues in Myanmar

Flag of the Karen People [image: wikimedia.commons]

By Jake Howry, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. He is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on November 17, 2017.

On November 3, a bipartisan group of senators, including Indiana Senator Todd Young, whose state is home to over 9,000 Burmese Americans, introduced legislation that would impose new targeted sanctions on Burmese military officials in response to the ongoing “atrocities and systematic human rights abuses against the Rohingya people”. Since August 25, more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees have been driven into Bangladesh from Burma as part of a campaign of ethnic cleansing on the part of the military.

The next day, the Myanmar Ambassador to the US Aung Lynn and First Secretary and Counselor Swe Sett visited Fort Wayne, Indiana. The city has the largest population of Burmese refugees in the US. Ambassador Lynn encouraged to Fort Wayne’s Burmese community to reach out to local representatives and raise issues relevant to Burmese Americans.

The following Monday, one group of Burmese took up that appeal as thousands of Karen — the largest group of Burmese refugees in the United States — gathered in coordinated rallies in Washington, DC and Lincoln, Nebraska to promote their culture and support the actions that the US was taking against the Burmese military. “This is not a protest, but instead a gathering to support the President of the US and Congress” an announcement from the Karen Organization USA, which organized the gathering stated.