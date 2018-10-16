Busy Philipps Believed Michelle Williams And Heath Ledger Would Reconcile After Split

“I never gave up on love,” Williams said. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”

The four-time Academy Award nominee has taken on sharing her story in hopes that it may provide some comfort to others having trouble moving on after the death of a loved one.

“I don’t really want to talk about any of it,” she told Vanity Fair. “But there’s that tease, that lure, that’s like, ‘What if this helps somebody? What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?’”