Busy Philipps Ticked After She's Mistaken For Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Actress Busy Philipps went ballistic on Thursday after the chairman of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump misidentified her as a young Sarah Huckabee Sanders in an old photo.

In an attempted dig at the White House press secretary’s facial expression, Jon Cooper tweeted a picture of Philipps from her time on the one-season 1999-2000 TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks.”

That prompted Philipps to respond, “I am never getting over this” ― and a whole lot more.

Here’s Cooper’s now-deleted post (for which he later apologized):

Twitter

And here is the “Cougar Town” star’s response:

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS. https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3 — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

ALSO I LOOK NOTHING LIKE SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL -?!?????!!!!! https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3 — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3 — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

APPARENTLY NOT SINCE HE THINKS IM SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS https://t.co/JQ9yDwZc0i — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

Yeah, we’re not seeing the resemblance either.

Getty Images

Anyway, Philipps wasn’t done.

ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

Cooper’s Democratic Coalition Against Trump has been taking aim at Sanders after she said that ESPN’s Jemele Hill should be fired for calling Trump a “white supremacist,” and has called for an ethics probe.

“My bad!” Cooper tweeted after his mistake came to light. He also claimed that Philipps’ image showed up in a Google search when he was looking for a picture of Sanders.

Oops!

I deleted this tweet after I found out the pic wasn't Sanders but rather an actress w/ a huge fan base (who now all HATE me, lol). My bad! 😢 pic.twitter.com/AdET9yaEUE — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 15, 2017