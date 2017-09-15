Busy Philipps Ticked After She's Mistaken For Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Actress Busy Philipps went ballistic on Thursday after the chairman of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump misidentified her as a young Sarah Huckabee Sanders in an old photo.
In an attempted dig at the White House press secretary’s facial expression, Jon Cooper tweeted a picture of Philipps from her time on the one-season 1999-2000 TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks.”
That prompted Philipps to respond, “I am never getting over this” ― and a whole lot more.
Here’s Cooper’s now-deleted post (for which he later apologized):
And here is the “Cougar Town” star’s response:
Yeah, we’re not seeing the resemblance either.
Anyway, Philipps wasn’t done.
Cooper’s Democratic Coalition Against Trump has been taking aim at Sanders after she said that ESPN’s Jemele Hill should be fired for calling Trump a “white supremacist,” and has called for an ethics probe.
“My bad!” Cooper tweeted after his mistake came to light. He also claimed that Philipps’ image showed up in a Google search when he was looking for a picture of Sanders.
Oops!