Buzz Aldrin Bids Goodnight To The Moon By Giving It The Best Nickname Ever

Ever wonder what it would be like to walk on the moon? One of the few humans who has just summed up the experience with a down-to-Earth explanation.

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the lunar surface, called it the #BestBouncyHouseEver in a tweet this week that also name-checked a famous children’s book about the moon:

To date, 12 humans have walked on the moon. Aldrin is one of just four who is still alive.