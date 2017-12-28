BuzzFeed has fired White House correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo over an “inappropriate message” he sent to a colleague.

According to Business Insider, Carrasquillo’s termination came just one week after an employee filed a complaint. Carrasquillo was reportedly one of several employees who were under investigation at BuzzFeed after their names appeared on an anonymous, crowdsourced Google spreadsheet titled “Shitty Media Men.”

The document, which allegedly detailed men’s bad behavior towards women in the industry, was shared amongst journalists in the wake of the national conversation about sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace.

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed issued a statement regarding Carrasquillo’s termination:

“In responding to a complaint filed last week by an employee, we learned that Adrian violated our Code of Conduct by sending an inappropriate message to a colleague,” a BuzzFeed spokesman stated. “This followed a reminder about our prohibition against inappropriate communications.”