Caitlyn Jenner Seems To Finally Be Getting That Trump Is Bad For LGBTQ People

The reality star reflected on Trump’s relationship with the LGBTQ community while touring a South Los Angeles clinic that caters to transgender individuals earlier this week. When asked about the president, Jenner told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the Trump administration had become the “worst ever” for LGBTQ rights and that “he has totally, totally disappointed” her.

“I was hoping for a lot better than this, and I was somewhat optimistic and I thought this guy is going to be OK,” she says in the above video. “They’re going to be around for the next almost four years. We just all have to gather together as a community and fight what they’re doing because right now, they are by far the worst administration ever towards the LGBT community and particularly the trans community.”