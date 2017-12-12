Major Talent Agency Ditches Golden Globes Party To Set Up Harassment Defense Fund

The Creative Artists Agency, a top Hollywood talent agency, is nixing one of its annual Golden Globes parties for a good cause: helping people who have experienced sexual harassment.

CAA announced that it would use funds it had earmarked for the bash to help establish a legal defense fund, The Hollywood Reporter first reported Monday. The defense fund is intended to help people who have experienced sexual harassment in any industry, not just in Hollywood, a CAA representative confirmed to HuffPost.

The agency is still working out additional details, including the exact amount it will redirect to the fund and whether it will partner with other agencies.

CAA said it hasn’t canceled all of its Globes-related festivities, noting that it wants to honor clients nominated for awards, including Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

Sexual misconduct in Hollywood has been in the spotlight this year, following bombshell reports in The New Yorker and The New York Times that detailed several allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein.

CAA has a unique stake in this year’s cultural reckoning, as it was named in a New York Times report about Weinstein’s “complicity machine.” Eight CAA employees were made aware of Weinstein’s alleged behavior, according to the publication. One executive reportedly attempted to arrange a meeting between Weinstein and New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow, who wrote several articles on the former producer’s misconduct. The article also described how an agent did not act when told that Gwyneth Paltrow had accused Weinstein of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

“We apologize to any person the agency let down for not meeting the high expectations we place on ourselves, as individuals and as a company,” CAA said in a statement provided to Deadline. “We unequivocally support those who have spoken out publicly.”