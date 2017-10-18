Freed Taliban Hostage Caitlan Coleman Reportedly Rushed To Hospital

Caitlan Coleman, the American woman who spent five years as a hostage of the Taliban, was reportedly rushed to the hospital less than a week after her release from captivity.

Coleman was admitted on Monday and remains in the hospital, her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, who was also detained by the Taliban, told The Associated Press. He did not specify her condition.

Coleman and Boyle had been backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012 when they were abducted by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant at the time.

The couple and their three children, all born in captivity, were rescued by the Pakistani military last Wednesday. They traveled Friday to Boyle’s parents’ home in the Canadian town of Smiths Falls.

Boyle said on Friday that his youngest daughter suffered a “medical emergency” but told CTV News the next day that doctors believed she would recover.

“My wife has been through hell,” Boyle wrote in an email to the AP. “She has to be my first priority right now.”

Boyle claims their captors raped his wife and forced her to abort a fourth child, though the Taliban denies both accusations. Coleman had a “natural miscarriage,” according to a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Boyle believes they were abducted because “it was well-known by the eventual-kidnappers that Caitlan was heavily pregnant,” he explained in an email to the Canadian Press. “[The captors] spoke often immediately following the kidnapping that ‘America will pay for you very quickly, America will not want to risk the baby is born here in prison.’”