Rabbit Rescuer Reunites With Bunny He Saved From Blazing Wildfire

The man who rescued a rabbit from the side of a highway during a Southern California wildfire last week is remaining in contact with the burned bunny.

Caleb Wadman recently reunited with the rabbit, which is receiving treatment for its burns at the California Wildlife Center, according to the TV newsmagazine “Inside Edition.”

The 21-year-old admits he panicked while trying to get the frightened rabbit to safety.

“In the video that everybody sees, I was going crazy because she was screaming,” he told “Inside Edition.”

The rabbit suffered burns to its ears and feet.

Although some criticized the rescue, saying that a wild rabbit surely didn’t need human assistance, Wadman’s risky decision is getting support from Dr. Duane Tom, director of animal care at the California Wildlife Center.

″This rabbit needed to get medical attention,” he told “Inside Edition.”

"Inside Edition" Caleb Wadman holds the rabbit he rescued from a wildfire while Dr. Duane Tom of the California Wildfire Center treats the animal.

Both Wadman and the rabbit are safe, but the rescue still sends chills down the spine of Wadman’s mom, Shari.