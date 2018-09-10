California Commits To 100 Percent Clean Energy By 2045

In a move bucking the Trump administration’s push to revive the coal industry, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Monday that drastically ups the state’s clean energy goals and commits to 100 percent zero-carbon emissions in just a few decades.

The crux of the legislation, authored by state Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León (D) pledges that California will obtain 100 percent of its power from clean sources by 2045.

In addition to that target, the legislation establishes benchmarks, requiring energy service providers to generate 50 percent of power from renewable resources by 2026 and 60 percent by 2030.

“The California Senate sent SB 100 to Governor Brown’s desk because, as a body, we believe it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to ensure Californians can breathe clean air,” de León said in a statement when the bill passed in the Senate last Wednesday. “We are meeting the need for bold action to fight a burgeoning climate crisis; and we’re doing so in a way that protects our environment, creates good-paying jobs, and will supercharge our already booming economy.”

California follows the example set by Hawaii, which set the same 2045 goal in 2015.