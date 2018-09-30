“Given all the special privileges that corporations have enjoyed for so long, it’s high time corporate boards include the people who constitute more than half the ‘persons’ in America,” Gov. Jerry Brown wrote in a message when signing the bill into law.

The bill, titled SB-826, was introduced by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara).

It requires any corporation based in California to have a minimum of one woman on its board of directors by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021, the bill mandates that number increase to at least two women directors if the corporation has five directors, or to a minimum of three women if the corporation has six or more directors.

Jackson thanked Brown in a tweet Sunday, writing “yet another glass ceiling is shattered, and women will finally have a seat at the table in corporate board rooms.”