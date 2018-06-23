California Billboard Credits ICE With Making 'Kids Disappear'

Activists in California altered a billboard on a busy highway to remind citizens what the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s priorities are all about.

“We make kids disappear’ - I.C.E.” the billboard, changed Wednesday night, reads on Emeryville’s Shellmound St, referring to the U.S. law enforcement agency by its acronym. It previously read “We Make Junk Disappear” for an ad for trash removal, CBS San Fransisco reported.

Activist group Indecline created the new piece as a response to the separation of children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border. It also refers to the migrant child detention centers springing up across the country.

Spokesman Heran Medhin said the billboard is an attempt to publicly condemn President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies. He also cited the president’s “willingness to inflict immense trauma on young children and their families under his banner of xenophobia” in a statement to the Washington Post.

Thousands of children are still detained across the U.S. despite Trump’s executive order signed on Wednesday that has put a halt to the separations. In just one Texas facility, nearly 1,500 children are being kept in cages. At other facilities, journalists and politicians who want to view the conditions inside have been turned away.