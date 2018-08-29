California Is The First State To Denounce 'Corrective' Surgery On Intersex Children

“It means for the very first time a U.S. legislative body has affirmatively recognized that intersex children deserve dignity and the right to make decisions about their own bodies ― just like everyone else,” the executive director of interACT, Kimberly Zieselman, told USA Today.

Intersex advocate Sean Saifa Wall aptly summed up the issue in a 2016 interview with The New Republic.

“Intersex bodies are beautiful,” he said. “People should have the right to choose, to bodily autonomy, to reproductive integrity. But the immediate work to be done is to educate people on what it means to be intersex. That’s where we’re starting.”