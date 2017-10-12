California Fires Tie State Record For Deadliest In History

The death toll from the Northern California wildfires ticked higher Thursday, with authorities confirming that 29 people have died so far in the course of the 21 fast-moving blazes.

Fifteen of those fatalities have come in Sonoma County, sheriff Rob Giordano said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. The other deaths have been reported in Mendocino County (eight), Yuba County (four), and Napa County (two).

Those 29 deaths tie the state record for the deadliest wildfire in California history, set in 1933, when a fast moving brush fire in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park killed 29 people and injured more than 150.

“We will do everything in our power to locate all the missing persons,” Giordano said. “And I promise you we will handle the remains with care and get them returned to their loved ones.”

David McNew via Getty Images A partially melted American flag hangs in Soda Canyon at a construction site among houses that were destroyed on Oct. 11.

Giordano warned it’d be “unrealistic” to think the death toll wouldn’t continue to rise. He noted that in Sonoma County alone, out of a total of 900 people who were originally reported as missing, 437 have been confirmed as safe.

Most of those reported missing are presumed to have the status due to the difficulty of communicating in the area, not because they’re necessarily deceased or injured.