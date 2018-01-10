Southern California Mudslides Leave At Least 15 Dead

A day after powerful mudslides swept through the Southern California community of Montecito, rescue crews continued to search the wreckage for missing people on Wednesday.

The disaster left at least 15 people dead, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday. At least 25 people have been injured in the mudslides, while more than 50 people were rescued by air, officials said. Over two dozen people were unaccounted for as of Wednesday morning, The New York Times reported.

Crews were continuing to search the affected area, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Yaneris Muniz told the AP, signaling the death toll could rise again. Officials said they feared others could be trapped under heavy debris and flooded homes.

Heavy rain over a short period of time on Tuesday caused a torrent of debris ― including mud, tree branches and boulders ― to barrel through Montecito, located roughly 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Dozens of homes were swept away during the storm, according to The Associated Press.

The deadly mudslides ravaged the area less than a month after it was devastated by wildfire.

“It’s going to be worse than anyone imagined for our area,” Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told The Los Angeles Times. “Following our fire, this is the worst-case scenario.”

More images showing the devastation in Montecito today. #sbsheriff pic.twitter.com/i498Y3N0Ej — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) January 10, 2018