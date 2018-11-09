California Wildfires Kill 5 People Trapped In Vehicles

Devastating wildfires scorching large sections of California have killed five people who were trapped in their vehicles, authorities said Friday.
The bodies were found Thursday in Paradise, where 27,000 people have been evacuated and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were located in vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Due to the burn injuries, identification could not be immediately made.”
Drought and wind conditions have given California a perfect “recipe for fire,” said Chad Cook, the Ventura County Fire Department assistant chief.
“The first part of this fuel bed had not seen fire for many years,” Cook said Thursday. “Drought-stricken fuels, Santa Ana wind conditions, low relative humidity, high temperatures: It’s a recipe for fire.”
In a Facebook video posted by Paradise resident Brynn Parrott Chatfield on Thursday, two people in a car drive through the inferno, narrowly escaping.
“I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should,” Chatfield wrote on Facebook. “My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It’s very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary.”
Authorities are encouraging residents to check the website SafeAndWell.org to locate loved ones who have not been heard from, or to call 530-538-7322 to request a welfare check.