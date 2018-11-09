California Wildfires Kill 5 People Trapped In Vehicles

“I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should,” Chatfield wrote on Facebook. “My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It’s very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary.”

Authorities are encouraging residents to check the website SafeAndWell.org to locate loved ones who have not been heard from, or to call 530-538-7322 to request a welfare check.