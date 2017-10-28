Sonoma County is known around the world for its pleasant climate, sprawling vineyards, fine hotels and wine tasting tours. But the area has long battled a far lesser known problem. With close to 3,000 people homeless in 2017, the county’s homelessness rate is more than three times the national average.

The challenges facing the homeless community of Santa Rosa after the fires are as diverse as the community itself. Some of the local homeless had long lived in encampments near the woods and were left without belongings when the forests went up in flames. Others were families or teens who had been couch-surfing at friends’ homes, but found there wasn’t any room left for them as people took in others displaced by the disaster.

Overall the biggest challenge for this community has been the same as it always was ― how to escape homelessness by getting into affordable housing. Before the fires, there was already a dire need for more resources, advocates said ― from more shelter beds to more service providers to more affordable units. Last month’s disaster, however, has made housing harder than ever to come by.

The fires wiped out about 3,000 Santa Rosa homes, or 5 percent of the city’s housing stock. With only a 1 percent rental vacancy rate before the disaster, the city’s rental market was already tight. But the losses have driven up rental prices and competition to secure a place. While county officials have vowed to go after price gouging, prices seem to have gone up anyway. One initial analysis by rental site Zillow for The Guardian, found rental listings from last week were 36 percent more expensive than those for the same time last month, before the fires.