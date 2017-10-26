Revel In The Shirtless Musicality Of This 'Call Me By Your Name' Scene

In less than one month, the year’s swooniest gem, “Call Me by Your Name,” hits theaters. Sony Pictures Classics has released a handful of clips since the movie’s lauded premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The latest of these, exclusive to HuffPost, shows our bare-chested protagonists playfully sparring over a classical piano composition.

If you haven’t been tracking the thirsty fandom that already surrounds this film, here’s a recap: Based on a celebrated 2007 novel by André Aciman, “Call Me by Your Name” depicts a sun-kissed 1983 summer romance between a teenager (Timothée Chalamet) and the 20-something graduate student (Armie Hammer) who is completing an internship of sorts at his parents’ Italian villa. A coming-of-age love story directed by sensual maestro Luca Guadagnino, who also made “I Am Love” and “A Bigger Splash,” the Oscar-bound movie is as close to big-screen perfection as it gets.

Now, to set up this scene for the uninitiated: The pair ― neither of whom has come out of the closet ― spend a long time talking around their feelings. Their interactions at first exist on a spectrum somewhere between coy avoidance and undefinable flirtations. Here, as their connection blossoms, they tease each other over the arrangements of a Bach piece. Enjoy the shirtlessness of it all.