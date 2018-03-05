'Call Me By Your Name' Director Reveals Details On Film's Sequel

Director Luca Guadagnino said he is “already conceiving” a sequel to 2017′s queer romantic drama “Call Me by Your Name.”

The Academy Award-nominated director shared some vague, but exciting, details about a sequel on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night. He told USA Today that he and author André Aciman, who wrote the 2007 novel on which the film was based, had already discussed specifics.

“It’s going to happen five or six years afterwards,” he said. “It’s going to be a new movie, a different tone.”

Stars Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor, and Armie Hammer would be back as star-crossed lovers Elio and Oliver, Guadagnino said. However, the setting may not be limited to Italy this time around.

“They’re going to go around the world,” he said.

Fans of “Call Me by Your Name,” which won the Oscar Sunday for Best Adapted Screenplay, have been buzzing about a potential sequel for some time. In January, Guadagnino said he wanted to expand the movie, which was set in 1983, into a “Before Sunrise”-like series.

A follow up, the director said at the time, would tackle the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s head on.