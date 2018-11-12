With 'No Matter What,' Singer Calum Scott Shares 'Liberating Tale' Of Coming Out

When it comes his music, Calum Scott has always proudly worn his heart on his sleeve. His latest single, however, could be his most personal yet.

The “Britain’s Got Talent” veteran opens up about his journey toward living authentically in “No Matter What,” released Nov. 9. The song’s accompanying music video, viewed above, shows a younger Scott being bullied and ostracized by his peers as he struggles to accept that he’s gay. His mother, however, embraces her son by the song’s conclusion, reminding him that she loves him “no matter what.”

“It’s a song born from loneliness and the heartbreaking but liberating tale of my coming out experience,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement. “What I love about this song is that it isn’t just limited to a story of sexual identity, but about the relationship between parent and child and acceptance as a whole.”

The new tune appears on a special edition of Scott’s debut album, “Only Human,” which hits retailers and streaming platforms Nov. 30.

Scott, 30, first made international waves in 2016 with his piano-driven cover of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” which has received more than 309 million views on YouTube.