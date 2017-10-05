The Reporter Cam Newton Insulted Apologizes For Her Racist Tweets

Newton seemed surprised a woman might actually know something about the game.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like that,” he said. “It’s funny.”

Various other sportswriters came to Rodrigue’s defense. So did Dannon yogurt, which dropped Newton as a spokesman on Thursday.

Gatorade also released a statement saying Newton’s comments ”were objectionable and disrespectful to all women and they do not reflect the values of our brand.”