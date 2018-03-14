Accused Casino Robber Tried To Disguise Himself With Blackface

A man accused of robbing a Las Vegas casino in January attempted to elude capture by disguising himself in blackface.

Cameron James Kennedy, 26, was charged Monday in federal court for one count of interference with commerce by robbery after he allegedly stole $23,367 from a casino cage at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Jan. 10.

At the time of the robbery, Kennedy was under federal supervision for a bank robbery and required to wear a GPS device. Police said he cut off the bracelet three hours before the casino robbery, according to local station KVVU.

Kennedy allegedly covered his face with black makeup before the robbery, but the casino cashier told authorities she thought the perp was white because his skin tone appeared irregular and blotchy, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept Cameron James Kennedy, 26, is accused of robbing a casino cage at the New York-New York casino in Las Vegas while wearing blackface.

Kennedy allegedly committed the robbery by showing the cashier a handgun was tucked in his waistband and telling her, “I want all your hundreds, and don’t mess around,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to a criminal complaint, Kennedy left the casino in a taxi with more than $23,000.

Investigators said Kennedy bought a gold bracelet for $1,500, money orders of more than $1,800 and a $1,000 prepaid debit card in someone else’s name after the robbery.

An anonymous tipster fingered Kennedy for the crime on Jan. 18 and he was arrested Jan. 25. In addition, an unidentified witness told the FBI that Kennedy bought him a $1,000 prepaid debit card several weeks after the casino heist, according to The Associated Press.

Phone records also placed Kennedy near where the taxi dropped off the robber.

Kennedy was ordered held in federal custody pending a March 26 preliminary hearing on the robbery charge.