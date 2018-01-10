Camila Cabello Hits Pop Chart Milestone With 'Havana,' Ooh Na Na

Half of her heart may be in Havana, but Camila Cabello still managed to reach a big pop music milestone this week.

Her single “Havana” has now spent seven weeks at the top of Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart ― the longest run atop the chart for a solo female artist in a lead role in five years. The last artist to reach the milestone was Taylor Swift with “I Knew You Were Trouble” in 2013.

The feat comes days before Cabello’s release of her eponymous debut album. The singer has been teasing “Camila,” which drops Friday, via Instagram since last month.

In the lead-up to the new record’s debut, the Cuban-born artist revealed the album cover and the tracklist.

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:47am PST

Even though Cabello is just starting her solo career, she already has fans in important places. Elton John gushed about her during a recent episode of Beats 1 with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Tuesday.

“I just think she’s going to have an amazing year, cause she’s … just so much fun,” John said. “She’s got a great voice, and she has a great attitude.” He added: “There’s a vibrancy in her. It makes me feel good, makes me want to get up and dance.”

Not surprisingly, Cabello freaked out when she heard what the English singing legend said about her.