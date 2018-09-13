ENTERTAINMENT
09/13/2018 09:56 am ET

'South Park' Calls For Its Own Cancellation In Wacky Teaser

That's one way to promote your long-running cartoon.
By Ron Dicker

In a provocative new teaser posted Wednesday, “South Park” didn’t bother showing funny scenes from its upcoming 22nd season. The cartoon didn’t boast about its longevity either.

It did something else entirely: It asked to be canceled.

Wait, what?

Check out the teaser above and ponder the horror of “#cancelsouthpark.”

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s show is probably not going anywhere any time soon because it already has been renewed for a 23rd season, Deadline reported.

But just the thought of it might keep fans from taking the toon for granted.

The season premieres Sept. 26.

H/T Uproxx

 

