'South Park' Calls For Its Own Cancellation In Wacky Teaser

In a provocative new teaser posted Wednesday, “South Park” didn’t bother showing funny scenes from its upcoming 22nd season. The cartoon didn’t boast about its longevity either.
It did something else entirely: It asked to be canceled.
Wait, what?
Check out the teaser above and ponder the horror of “#cancelsouthpark.”
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s show is probably not going anywhere any time soon because it already has been renewed for a 23rd season, Deadline reported.
But just the thought of it might keep fans from taking the toon for granted.
The season premieres Sept. 26.
