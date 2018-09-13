'South Park' Calls For Its Own Cancellation In Wacky Teaser

In a provocative new teaser posted Wednesday, “South Park” didn’t bother showing funny scenes from its upcoming 22nd season. The cartoon didn’t boast about its longevity either.

It did something else entirely: It asked to be canceled.

Wait, what?

Check out the teaser above and ponder the horror of “#cancelsouthpark.”

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s show is probably not going anywhere any time soon because it already has been renewed for a 23rd season, Deadline reported.

But just the thought of it might keep fans from taking the toon for granted.

The season premieres Sept. 26.

The new season starts in 14 days#cancelsouthpark https://t.co/hpRUoGtUZH — South Park (@SouthPark) September 12, 2018

The new season starts in 2 weeks#cancelsouthpark https://t.co/go2SU9vk7G — South Park (@SouthPark) September 12, 2018