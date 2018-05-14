STYLE & BEAUTY
The Most Stunning Looks From The 2018 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Stars really brought their fashion A-games.
By Julia Brucculieri

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is underway in France, and as usual, there’s been no shortage of stunning looks on the red carpet. 

One thing we love about Cannes is the fact that attendees aren’t afraid to go big. Many, like Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett, have opted for couture gowns plucked from the runway. Then there’s Deepika Padukone, who always brings her A-game to the festival. This year, she wore some stunning gowns, but our favorite has to be the bright fuchsia Ashi Studio number she donned for the “Ash Is The Purest White” premiere. Talk about making an entrance. 

For more stunning fashion moments from the festival’s red carpet, keep scrolling:

  • Aishwarya Rai
    Wearing Rami Kadi Couture&nbsp;at the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Araya Hargate
    In Giambattista Valli couture for the&nbsp;"Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" photo call on May 13.
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Diane Kruger
    Wearing Armani Priv&eacute; at&nbsp;the "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" photo call on May 13.
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Lea Mornar
    At&nbsp;the screening of "A Family Matter (Une Affaire De Famille)" on May 13.
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Izabel Goulart
    Wearing Zuhair Murad couture at the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • Iskra Lawrence
    Wearing Justin Alexander at the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
  • Chiara Ferragni
    Wearing custom Alberta Ferretti at&nbsp;the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Jane Fonda
    Wearing Givenchy Haute Couture at the screening of "Sink or Swim (Le Grand Bain" on May 13.
    ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images
  • Bruna Marquezine
    Wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • Stacy Martin
    Wearing Dior at the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • Sofia Boutella
    Wearing Vera Wang Bridal at the screening of "Farenheit 451" on May 12.
    Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Jasmine Tookes
    Wearing Zac Posen at&nbsp;the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
  • Kendall Jenner
    Wearing&nbsp;Schiaparelli couture at&nbsp;the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
    Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Aishwarya Rai
    Wearing Michael Cinco couture at the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Helen Mirren
    Wearing Elie Saab couture at the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Deepika Padukone
    In Ashi Studio couture, at the screening of "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.&nbsp;
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
  • Araya Hargate
    In Ashi Studio at&nbsp;the screening of "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.&nbsp;
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Kangana Ranaut
    In Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu at the screening of "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Bella Hadid
    Wearing Dior Couture for the screening of the film "Ash is Purest White (Jiang hu er nv)" on May 11.&nbsp;&nbsp;
    VALERY HACHE via Getty Images
  • Miya Muqi
    At&nbsp;the screening of "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
  • Praya Lundberg
    In Michael Cinco Couture at the screening of "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)."&nbsp;
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    In Christian Dior Couture at&nbsp;the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Amber Heard
    Wearing Valentino couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.&nbsp;
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • Aja Naomi King
    Wearing Zuhair Murad couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)"&nbsp;on May 10.&nbsp;
    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
  • Deepika Padukone
    In Zuhair Murad at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.&nbsp;
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Irina Shayk
    In Versace at the&nbsp;screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.&nbsp;
    Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett
    In Mary Katrantzou at&nbsp;the screening of "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)"&nbsp;on May 10.&nbsp;
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
  • Guan Xiaotong
    At&nbsp;the screening of "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Celina Jade
    Wearing Dior at&nbsp;the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
    Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore
    Wearing Givenchy Haute Couture at the screening of the film "Todos Lo Saben (Everybody Knows)" on May 8.
    LOIC VENANCE via Getty Images
