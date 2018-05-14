One thing we love about Cannes is the fact that attendees aren’t afraid to go big. Many, like Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett, have opted for couture gowns plucked from the runway. Then there’s Deepika Padukone, who always brings her A-game to the festival. This year, she wore some stunning gowns, but our favorite has to be the bright fuchsia Ashi Studio number she donned for the “Ash Is The Purest White” premiere. Talk about making an entrance.