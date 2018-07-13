Capital Gazette Reporter To Cover Trial Of Suspected Newsroom Shooter

Chase Cook is a reporter at the Capital Gazette newspaper group and he’s about to spend the rest of his summer covering a story that doesn’t just hit close to home. It’s about home.

Cook has agreed to cover the trial of Jarrod Ramos, 38, the man police have identified as the suspect in the shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom last month that took the lives of five and injured two.

Ramos, a resident of Laurel, Maryland, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond, according to court records.

A reporter for Capital Gazette since 2014, Cook told The New Yorker that he volunteered to cover “the fucking Ramos trial,” despite his editor’s concerns it would further traumatize him, for one major reason.

“I don’t even know if it’s ethical. I think it is. I’m gonna treat it as unbiasedly as possible,” Cook told the publication. “If the Baltimore Sun covered it for us, that would mean the shooter wins.”

While trial hearings are scheduled to begin on July 24, delays and a location change are likely.