Wendi Winters/Facebook Wendi Winters was killed in June by a gunman who opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland.

Joshua McKerrow, a photojournalist at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland, shared an emotional tribute to his longtime colleague, Wendi Winters, on Twitter Thursday evening after President Donald Trump resumed his bitter attack on the press.

McKerrow and Winters covered the holiday decorations at the governor’s residence in Maryland every year together, what McKerrow called a “very light but very fun story.” But earlier this year, Winters was shot dead in their newsroom alongside four other colleagues by a man who held a longstanding grudge against the paper.

McKerrow shared his touching memories about working with Winters in response to a tweet from Trump, who on Thursday night attacked the media on Twitter once again. “FAKE NEWS,” the president wrote. ”THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Despite Trump’s anti-press diatribes, McKerrow said he’s comforted by memories of Winters. “In a way she’s still with me, when I do the work that she loved to do,” he wrote.

Read McKerrow’s tweets below.

1. Today I did the annual story on holiday decorations at the Governor's residence. I've done it every year, for years. A very light but very fun story. Every year my reporting partner was Wendi Winters. This year, it was Selene. Wendi was murdered in June. https://t.co/hDlixzieht — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

2. Selene did a great job, of course. And I really thought I could hold it together. I moved through the rooms with my tripod, focusing on the trees and ornaments. All I could think about was Wendi. I felt like she was with me, that she was actually present. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

3. Not in a "ghost" sense, I hope she has moved on to a better world then Capital feature stories : ) But she was there in my mind. I could almost hear her voice echoing through the empty rooms. "How many cookies are you making this year?", her favorite question.. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

4. I was ok til the very end. Interviewed the butler, like I have every year, and when we were done she took me aside and whispered, "I really miss Wendi. Next year I'm going to name a cookie for her." — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

5. And that was it. The tears started, and I'm standing in the Maryland Governors home weeping to myself about my dead friend. She died in The Capital newsroom on June 28th, shot by a man who wanted to kill every journalist he could. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

6. We don't know what set him off yet. After years of silence. What finally pushed him far enough that he loaded his shotgun, drove the 40 minutes from Laurel, parked his car, walked through the busy lobby, barricaded our back exit, blasted the simple fragile glass door. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

7. Five people died, Rebecca, Wendi, Gerald, Rob, John. I always type their names in the order I think they were killed. I think, Rebecca first, at the door. Wendi charged him. Gerald and Rob were trapped in their cubicle. John, trying to get out the blocked exit. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

8. Wendi was no ones enemy. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

9. Every year Wendi made us all Oreo holiday cookies. except for the one year she made us jarred pesto. The question came up yesterday in the newsroom, who is going to make the cookies this year? Selene spoke up, I will. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018

10. I don't have a wrap-up to this story. I cried on and off all day. I miss her very much. I'm comforted that in a way she's still with me, when I do the work that she loved to do. Journalism. Patriotic, truth telling, American. We'll keep on doing the work. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) December 7, 2018