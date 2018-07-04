The Capital Of Tunisia Elects Its First Woman Mayor

“First women in history to be ELECTED mayor of an Arab Capital, and that changes everything, especially the power of such a success,” activist Amira Yahyaoui tweeted.

Twitter user Mohamed Ali Azaiez also congratulated Abderrahim, writing: “A historic day for Tunisia ― the first Arab country to enshrine women’s rights into law ― especially for Tunisian women. A new era for our democracy and huge challenges to serve our nation. Congratulations to Souad Abderrahim and to all Tunisians!”