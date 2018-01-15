Car Flies Into Second Floor Of Building And Stays There

A cheesy action-film director couldn’t have staged this any better. But this car crashing into the second floor of a building was real. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

A speeding car driven by a man authorities said had been using drugs soared off a median divider and into a second-floor dental office in Santa Ana, California, early Sunday. And the vehicle lodged there as cops and rescuers arrived to extinguish a small fire and help extract one of the occupants, the Orange County Fire Authority noted in a series of tweets. Another car occupant exited unassisted. Both had minor injuries.

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

“The driver, who admitted to using narcotics, will be admitted to a local hospital for observation,” Fire Authority said in a statement, per the Orange County Register.

Authorities are pursuing a DUI charge against the driver, whose name wasn’t released, police told the newspaper.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

A fire department wrecker truck removed the truck from the building.

Police said a dirt mound in the median contributed to the car flying so high, according to ABC’s Los Angeles affiliate.

Here is obstructed surveillance video of the wreck.