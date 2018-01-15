WEIRD NEWS
Car Flies Into Second Floor Of Building And Stays There

Two car occupants had minor injuries from the wild ride that ended in a dentist's office.

By Ron Dicker

A cheesy action-film director couldn’t have staged this any better. But this car crashing into the second floor of a building was real. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

A speeding car driven by a man authorities said had been using drugs soared off a median divider and into a second-floor dental office in Santa Ana, California, early Sunday. And the vehicle lodged there as cops and rescuers arrived to extinguish a small fire and help extract one of the occupants, the Orange County Fire Authority noted in a series of tweets. Another car occupant exited unassisted. Both had minor injuries.

“The driver, who admitted to using narcotics, will be admitted to a local hospital for observation,” Fire Authority said in a statement, per the Orange County Register.

Authorities are pursuing a DUI charge against the driver, whose name wasn’t released, police told the newspaper.

A fire department wrecker truck removed the truck from the building.

Police said a dirt mound in the median contributed to the car flying so high, according to ABC’s Los Angeles affiliate. 

Here is obstructed surveillance video of the wreck.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
