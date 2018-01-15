Car Flies Into Second Floor Of Building And Stays There

A cheesy action-film director couldn’t have staged this any better. But this car crashing into the second floor of a building was real. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
A speeding car driven by a man authorities said had been using drugs soared off a median divider and into a second-floor dental office in Santa Ana, California, early Sunday. And the vehicle lodged there as cops and rescuers arrived to extinguish a small fire and help extract one of the occupants, the Orange County Fire Authority noted in a series of tweets. Another car occupant exited unassisted. Both had minor injuries.
“The driver, who admitted to using narcotics, will be admitted to a local hospital for observation,” Fire Authority said in a statement, per the Orange County Register.
Authorities are pursuing a DUI charge against the driver, whose name wasn’t released, police told the newspaper.
A fire department wrecker truck removed the truck from the building.
Police said a dirt mound in the median contributed to the car flying so high, according to ABC’s Los Angeles affiliate.
Here is obstructed surveillance video of the wreck.