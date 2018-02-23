One of the world’s largest car rental companies is cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

Enterprise Holdings, which owns Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent a Car, released a statement on Thursday announcing its plan to drop a deal that provided discounts to members of the NRA.

Thanks for contacting us. We ended the program – effective March 26. https://t.co/tRdHdoevfT — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

The move seems to be part of a growing backlash against the NRA in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, which left 17 people dead. Earlier Thursday, First National Bank of Omaha, the nation’s largest privately-owned bank, also said it would not renew a contract with the gun lobby to issue and administer an NRA-branded Visa card.

“Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card,” a First National Bank spokesman told HuffPost by email.

First national members will still be able to purchase NRA-branded prepaid Visa debit cards because they were made available through a separate entity, NetSpend. However, that company also plans to review its relationship with the NRA.

Many major businesses market and sell their products and services to the NRA’s 5 million members. The organization offers “five-star savings” on offers from banking to shipping packages to prescription drugs. Car rental operations were listed among 22 corporations named by the organization Think Progress as offering similar discounts to members of the NRA.