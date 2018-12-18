ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B Performs 'I Like It' At Senior Center, Dance Party Erupts

The rapper performed from the middle of the dance floor, where the crowd grooved to her Grammy-nominated song.
By Kimberley Richards

Cardi B joined James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke,” but she got the real party going at a senior center in California. 

The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper visited a senior center in Culver City during a segment of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Corden told the crowd he wanted to “mix things up” before he introduced the New York native. 

Cardi B performed her Grammy-nominated “I Like It,” while everyone in the room showcased their dance moves. 

At one point during her visit, a man named Gunter asked Cardi B if she was “looking for a significant other.” The rapper replied “Uh... Uh... Uh... sure” with a smile. 

Earlier in the segment, the late-night host offered to give Cardi B a driving lesson, after she said driving was “scary.” The pair went to a parking lot where the rapper got behind the wheel. 

Cardi B garnered five Grammy nominations earlier this month. Her song “I Like It” is nominated for record of the year.

Kimberley Richards
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
