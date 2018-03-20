Cardi B Talks Me Too Movement, Justice For Video Vixens In New Interview

Cardi B always says exactly what’s on her mind and, in the April 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan, she does precisely that ― going off on topics including video vixens, the Me Too movement and what people think they know about strippers.
“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a fuck,” she said, referring to harassment faced by women who star in music videos.
“When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”
The Bronx rapper told the publication she was happy to see sexual harassment in Hollywood being exposed, but she has serious doubts about the impact of the movement for many women in the hip-hop world.
She even suggested that the men in Hollywood who have expressed support for the Me Too movement probably shouldn’t be trusted.
“These producers and directors, they’re not woke, they’re scared,” she said.
Cardi also talked about her former life as a stripperc and how it’s often twisted by the media to paint a misleading picture of her life. She said the real truth is that she made good money, and that stripping was (and is) a legitimate job.
“People ask, ‘Why did you strip?’” she said. “I don’t really want to say, ‘Oh, because I was in a relationship with a guy and I needed money to leave.’ People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”
For more on Cardi’s thoughts on racism in America, her relationship with Offset, and more, you can read the full interview here.