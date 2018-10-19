Cardi B Hands Out Free Winter Coats To Residents In New York

Cardi B handed out free winter coats to residents in Brooklyn as cooler temperatures hit New York.

The Bronx native told New York’s WABC-TV on Thursday that she was excited when she learned about the opportunity from a friend to help give out free coats at a public housing community in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Crowds of fans gathered outside nearby to see the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper during the coat giveaway.

Local wholesaler Daniels Leather donated the coats, while NY Tent Sale and TraxNYC provided shoe donations and additional sponsorship, according to Footwork Entertainment, an organizer for the event.

Cardi B posted her own video from the coat giveaway in the Instagram post shown above.

“I can’t wait to [do] this in my borough next BX,” she added in the caption.

“It’s important because you have to set an example for our kids,” she told a reporter, according to a video posted by ABC 7′s Josh Einiger.

The winter coat giveaway is particularly timely as the National Weather Service of New York issued warnings about freezing temperatures and frost advisories in parts of the state on Thursday.

Cardi B was also given a symbolic key to the Brooklyn housing community, in addition to a birthday cake in celebration of her recent birthday.

“It’s nice; it’s very nice that she’s doing this for the people, really,” a woman told WABC-TV. “Because us people over here we need a lot of help.”

“She cares about the community,” a young girl added.