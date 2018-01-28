Cardi B Has Butterflies In Her Vagina In Most Cardi B Interview Ever

Cardi B is nominated for two Grammys, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, for her breakout single “Bodak Yellow.” If she wins for Best Rap Song, Cardi B would be the first solo female rapper to take home the award.

When asked if she had a message for young girls out there who want to succeed in the music industry, Cardi B said: “Do whatever you have to do. People always want to tell you how to do it. No, do it your way. And don’t ask for like oh how can you do it ... do it, figure it out. I figured it out one way or another and I did it.”