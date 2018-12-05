Cardi B Says She And Husband Offset Have Split

Cardi B announced early Wednesday that she and husband Offset have split, saying they “grew out of love.”

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” the 26-year-old rapper said in the Instagram video below. “We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

The two, whose legal names are Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, were secretly married in September 2017 and welcomed a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018.

“It’s nobody fault. I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” the “Bodak Yellow” star continued. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Migos member Offset, who has been followed by rumors of infidelity, commented on the video, “Y’all won,” Newsweek noted.