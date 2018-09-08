Cardi B Reportedly Hurt In Dust-Up With Nicki Minaj At NY Fashion Week Party

Rapper Cardi B was reportedly injured when she tried to throw down against Nicki Minaj Friday night at a Manhattan Fashion Week party.

Cardi threw a shoe, ripped her long red Dolce & Gabbana gown and left the party venue barefoot escorted out by security with a large lump apparent over her left eye after the altercation, witnesses told TMZ and People magazine.

Cardi B Leaving the Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party pic.twitter.com/u45aO5MgML — PowerStarLive (@PowerStarLive) September 8, 2018

The row broke out at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party at the Plaza. Cosmopolitan said it started shortly after sources said Minaj deliberately stepped on the train of Cardi’s gown.

Videos posted on social media show Cardi B apparently lunging for the “Barbie Dreams” rapper amid chaos as security men and members of the women’s entourages scramble to stop the confrontation. Cardi B’s former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality co-star Rah Ali, a friend of Minaj, was also swept up into the altercation.

A witness told TMZ that Cardi told Minaj: “Let me tell you something,” and tried to get at her but was stopped by security. She then took off a shoe and hurled it at Minaj, but missed, sources said. TMZ said she was elbowed in the face by a member of the security detail, which caused the lump over her eye.

“It was bad,” a source told Page Six. “They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her. She took of a giant red shoe and threw it at Nicki — who was being blocked up against a wall by huge security guard.”

Cardi B posted an Instagram comment afterward saying she has let a “lot of shit slide,” apparently referring to Minaj, though she didn’t mention her name in the post. “But when you mention my child ... make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter, all bets are fucking off!”

In one video she can be heard shouting: “Say some shit about my daughter again.”

CARDI B AND NICKI MINAJ FIGHT pic.twitter.com/Y3vDRmBwMq — Mihaela (@mihaeladxl) September 8, 2018

Allegedly Cardi B & Nicki Fight at the Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party Tonight pic.twitter.com/yE4MPnAjZM — PowerStarLive (@PowerStarLive) September 8, 2018

“All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on,” a source told People.

Cardi’s first child with her husband Offset — daughter Kulture Kiari — was born July 10.

A long simmering feud between Cardi and Minaj appeared to be resolved at the Met Gala in May when the rappers chatted and smiled. The two began taking digs at each another in their songs, in social media posts and during interviews beginning last year.