Cardi B is the first rapper to have her first three singles in the Billboard Hot 100′s top 10 simultaneously.

Billboard announced on Tuesday that the Bronx-born artist achieved the feat on the Hot 100 chart with G-Easy’s “No Limit” ft. A$AP Rocky and Cardi B at No. 4, “MotorSport” by Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at No. 7 and her debut single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” at No. 10.

The rapper is only the third musical act in history to place her first three charted singles in the Top 10 since the Beatles in 1964 and Ashanti in 2002.

The artist made history in November by becoming the first woman to chart her first three singles in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list simultaneously. In September, she also became the first female rapper in 20 years to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with no featured artists with “Bodak Yellow.” The single also earned the star two Grammy nominations.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she joked on “The Tonight Show” last month while discussing the success of “Bodak Yellow.” “It feels good because, you know, I really worked my ass off for it and it’s just like [sighs] it finally pays off.”