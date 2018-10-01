Cardi B Turns Herself In For Alleged Involvement In Strip Club Assault

Rapper Cardi B turned herself in to police Monday after allegedly ordering an assault on two bartenders at a strip club in August.

Detective Martin Brown told HuffPost that the New York Police Department received a complaint of an assault that happened on Aug. 29 at 3 a.m. at an address belonging to Angels NYC, a strip club in Queens, New York.

The rapper was seen walking into the 109th Precinct in Queens on Monday:

#breaking cardi B turns herself into police just now on assault charges. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/LrfNpDllAS — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) October 1, 2018

TMZ reported Monday that Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, allegedly ordered “an attack” on two women bartenders at the club. Cardi, 25, reportedly believed one of the bartenders had slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.

Cardi allegedly “told her posse to attack [the bartenders] with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device,” according to TMZ. The publication says both women were hurt, but refused medical attention.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

The Bronx-born rapper was reportedly charged with two misdemeanors Monday and is due in court Oct. 29.

Last month, Cardi B got in a physical altercation with rapper Nicki Minaj at a Harper’s Bazaar Fashion Week party. That encounter left Cardi with a torn dress and a lump on her head.

Cardi B reportedly lunged at Minaj at the party and threw a shoe at her before security intervened. Minaj later said on her Beats 1 show “Queen Radio” that the incident left her “mortified.”